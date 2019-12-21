Watch: Huge extent of Adelaide wildfires captured from passenger plane

Bush fires continued to burn through parts of South Australia last night and into the morning.

Local resident Jackie Wood filmed some aerial footage of the Adelaide Hill fire last night while flying in a commercial plane.

Local emergency services confirmed today that one person was dead near Charleston in the Adelaide Hills.

So far, 23 firefighters have been injured and 29 members of the public transported by ambulance.

More than 40,000 hectares burnt across South Australia, 25,000 in the Adelaide hills.

No fires are at emergency level as of this morning.

Fifteen homes, 28 buildings and 16 vehicles have been destroyed so far and there has been very significant losses in terms of livestock, animals, crops and vineyards according to emergency services.