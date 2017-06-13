Watch: Huge explosion as one-tonne WWII bomb detonated under the sea

A huge World War Two bomb was dragged into the sea off Russia and detonated in a controlled explosion.

It is thought it was dropped in the Crimea by German forces in 1941 to try and block access to the port.

The bomb is set off by a mini, remote controlled submarine which dives under the surface.

Local authorities said surrounding beaches had to be cleared of people.

The bomb needed to be safely discharged as it was endangering an underwater gas pipeline.