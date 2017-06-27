Watch: Howzat! Escaped bull causes carnage as it charges players in local UK cricket match

An escaped bull caused an uproar when it invaded a cricket pitch and charged at the players during a match between local teams in the UK on Sunday.

The fired-up bull interrupted the game just as the teams were beginning the second innings at Kerridge Cricket Club, in Cheshire, the Manchester Evening News reports.

The bull was captured on video charging at one of the fielders who dived for safety before turning its attention to the umpire who very casually sidestepped the feisty bovine.

Adam Banks, captain of Kerridge, told the Manchester Evening News, "It was scary at the time but I can see the funny side now.

"It took one look at me and started charging. I thought "stand your ground" but that's not so easy when you have a half tonne bull running towards you."

He then added, "We have kids coming to the games so you always have to be wary of where the balls are flying, but we've never had to worry about bulls."