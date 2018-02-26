Watch: Houses, cars left in ruins as tornadoes and storms kill five in US Midwest

Source:Associated Press
Storm crews have confirmed two EF-2 scale tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee and Kentucky over the weekend.
One of the tornadoes struck in south central Kentucky causing homes to collapse and cars to flip over. Another tornado hit near Clarksvile, Tennessee.
The National Weather Service in Nashville, Tennessee, says the tornados had maximum-sustained winds of 193 km/h.
Severe weather this weekend has caused at least five deaths in the central US.
