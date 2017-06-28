Watch: Hot air balloon makes unexpected stop in the middle of the street

A hot air balloon has stunned residents in a Florida neighbourhood after it landed on a house.

The hot air balloon ran into trouble and landed on Osceola County resident Roland Caron's home yesterday.

Mr Caron says it took three people to remove the balloon from his property.

"They pulled the cord and let it fall down to the ground. Then they packed it up and put it away."

Mr Caron's neighbour Landon Townsend told Channel 9 he heard a strange noise from inside his home and when he looked outside he saw the hot air balloon.

"We heard some popping and we thought 'What the heck is that? This sounds different'.

"We looked out the window, and they were having trouble getting their balloon to refire."