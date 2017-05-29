Watch: Horrifying moment young boy is thrown from ride at Californian water park

In a freak accident a child has been thrown from a slide at a California water park during the park's opening day.

The incident happened on Sunday (NZT) at The Wave water park in Dublin, near San Francisco.

Video shows the boy coming off the 'Emerald Plunge' and landing on concrete.

The boys fortunately suffered only scratches to his back and was able to walk away later, according to US broadcaster nbc4i.com.