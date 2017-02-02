Watch: 'Hoons should be taken through a spinal ward!' Aussie cops hunt motorcyclist who crashed after pulling burnout

Identifying the hoon who did a burnout on a motorcycle in front of onlookers shouldn't be too hard for police in Australia - just look for the person with a nasty case of road rash.

A man was seen riding at excessive speed and doing burnouts on the main drag in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria, on Tuesday.

After one burnout, video captures the rider crashing, before they got back on their bike and rode off.

"This is dangerous behaviour in an area where there are pedestrians," Acting Sergeant Janine Watson told The Courier.

Moorabool Shire Councillor Paul Tatchell said the rider's actions were "idiotic" and could have killed someone.