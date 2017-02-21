 

Watch: Homeless man punches the air with joy after getting a job

A generous homeless man has been caught on CCTV moments after he landed a permanent job.

CCTV caught the moment this British man left his new place of employment in excitement after finding out he has full time employment.
The clip of the unidentified man's reaction was put on Facebook by his now co-worker Aaron Doyle. 

It showed the man break into a jog with his arms in the air after leaving the window suppliers in West Bromwich, England.

Mr Doyle describe the reaction as "priceless". 

"He gets given food from the church everyday and brings it to work. Take into account he doesn't know where his next meal is coming and probably doesn't eat the best," he posted on Facebook. 

"Every single morning he offers me a chocolate bar or some of his coffee and milk. Might seem like nothing to most but this guy has really won me over."

The Birmingham Mail reported that the homeless man's friend, Kimberley Bethell, had responded to the post: "He's been through so much but still...always got a smile on his face!!"

"I've just dropped him back to the shelter with a full belly, new clothes and that winning smile on his face..he's gonna get his head down ready for work tomorrow!"

The post received over 53,000 positive reactions after being posted on Saturday, and the Facebook video has been watched 1.2 million times. 

