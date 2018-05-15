 

Watch: Homeless hero defends elderly women attacked in New York street

ABC7

The homeless man ran after the unprovoked attacker in Brooklyn, this past Mother's Day.
1

Two more retail chains caught underpaying staff - Briscoes and Hannahs

00:38
2
The Deputy Prime Minister aimed his wit at the opposition during an engaging Question Time in Parliament.

Watch: 'That's not a very good question!' Winston Peters' wisecrack at National leaves Paula Bennett unimpressed

3

Man dies at Christchurch swimming pool

00:49
4
After going down 32-0 to the Roosters on Saturday the Warriors players let out some of their frustrations on each other.

Watch: 'We're going to the death' - Ruben Wiki gets stuck into players as Warriors go all out in brutal contact session

00:44
5
Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to their deaths as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads.

Video: Heartbroken Canterbury farmer weeps as his dairy cows are taken for slaughter, amid spread of cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis


Police have taken civil proceedings against the Head Hunters gang in Christchurch.

Head Hunter gang member allegedly involved in 'unprovoked, malicious assault' on motorists while on Johnny Danger memorial ride in Auckland

A man was punched unconscious by a Head Hunter gang member after a minor crash during the ride.

01:52
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

A patchwork of rain and shine throughout the country today

02:47

02:47
The woman was dragged into a bush before being strangled and sexually assaulted by a man.

Do you know this man? CCTV footage released of man wanted over Auckland sexual assault where woman was dragged into bush, strangled

A passing cyclist heard the woman's screams and rushed to her aid stopping the brutal attack early Friday morning.

00:30
A protest of 600 people demanded the Crown recognise Māori tikanga in the Treaty settlement process today.

Watch: 'Bulls***' - Angry Tauranga iwi challenge Andrew Little at Parliament hikoi

About 600 people marched on Parliament demanding Māori tikanga be in treaty settlements.

01:17

01:17
Grant Robertson showed off the front page to journalists in Wellington.

Budget 2018 to 'set out the steps' for a transition to low-carbon economy

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said today the Budget would pave the way to "changes that need to be made".



 
