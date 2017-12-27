Watch: Hillside gouged open as huge landslide blocks off mountain village in Austria

People in an Austrian mountain village have spent an unusually quiet Christmas holiday period after a landslide cut off access to the town.

The DPA news agency reported on Wednesday that some 150 people were stuck at home in Vals, about 40 kilometres south of Innsbruck, after tons of rock and rubble slid off a nearby mountain on Sunday, Christmas Eve (local time).

While they may have been unable to drive to see family, it's unlikely anyone in the valley went hungry.

Mayor Klaus Ungerank said people had stocked up on groceries before Christmas anyway.

Ungerank and Tyrol governor Guenther Platter both described the fact no one was harmed by the landslide a "Christmas miracle," as the area was full of people driving home from Christmas Mass shortly before it occurred.