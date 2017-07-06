Watch: Hilarious South African tourism campaign slams Australia's national icons

A new South African tourism campaign has slammed Australia's national icons by taking aim at their beaches, kangaroos and even their rugby team.

The tongue-in-cheek video was posted to South Africa Tourism AU's Facebook page and calls for their ex-pat citizens to return home, hoping to win its citizens over by comparing and contrasting the two countries, while poking fun at the things Aussies are most defensive of.

"Yes, we both have a giant rock, but our rock looks over this, while their rock looks over absolutely nothing," host of the video South African comedian Robby Collins says, comparing Australia's Uluru to South Africa's Table Mountain.

The video also states the springbok is a superior sporting mascot than the kangaroo, using rugby footage of the Springboks scoring a try against the Wallabies to back it up.

Australia Tourism has taken the campaign in good humour though, commenting "nice try" on the Facebook video, with a picture of a kangaroo laughing.