A hiker in Mexico has shown nerves of steel when a black bear got a little too close for comfort.

Video of the incident emerged online over the weekend, showing the woman standing calmly as the bear climbs up on her.

She manages to keep her cool as its sniffs her, even pulling on her leg.

Not to miss an opportunity, the woman even had the guts to whip out her phone for a quick selfie.