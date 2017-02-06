 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: How high-flying Gaga faked the biggest moment of the Super Bowl halftime show

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl half-time show is already being hailed as one of the greatest and most perfectly executed 13-minute performances in Super Bowl history.

The American superstar kicked off the half-time show with some impressive acrobatics.
Source: TVNZ DUKE

But Gaga's death-defying stunts, mixed with a medley of her biggest pop hits and unwavering patriotism weren't as they seemed, with amateur video later suggesting her most jaw-dropping moment was pre-recorded.

What viewers at home saw was the popstar opening the show atop Houston's NRG stadium, starting with a line from the pledge of allegiance while the sky behind her lit up with hundreds of Intel drones forming the American flag.

Then, she leapt from the rooftop and apparently dropped nearly 80 metres to the field below. 

But new reports suggest the show's opening was pre-recorded back in January, and the stunning leap filmed in advance, TMZ reports.

A video obtained by TMZ, from an audience member, shows the stadium before the camera picks up Gaga's fall, where she is actually just stationary on wires and seems to be waiting for her cue once the vision of her fall has aired.

"Lady Gaga also was on the roof when this was filmed, and from a logistics and creative perspective, it's a bit hard for her to go from the roof all the way down to the floor of the stadium." Intel Drones general manager, Natalie Cheung told USA Today.

Despite the leap being pre-recorded Gaga did still do her own incredible stunts including the mic drop and jump from the stage.

The Super Bowl 51 show had thousands in the stadium rocking to some classic Lady Gaga hits.
Source: TVNZ DUKE

Related

North America

Music

00:38
Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.

Where did she go? Lady Gaga signs off lit-up Super Bowl half-time showstopper with epic jump off-stage
00:38
Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Watch her fly! Lady Gaga serenades crowd from stadium roof before somersaulting in spectacular Super Bowl half-time show

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:46
1
Cesilie Carlton performed several somersaults before diving into a pool aboard Harmony of the Sea.

If you get vertigo, look away: Woman's unbelievable high-dive on moving cruise ship

00:31
2
Asha Abdille stabbed two pilots on board an Air NZ flight from Blenheim to Christchurch in February 2008.

New Zealand's only convicted hijacker's sentence expires today and she's threatening to do it again

01:44
3
In the emotional reunion before his passing, Lomu meets van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up.

Flashback: Brothers in illness - Jonah Lomu visits Joost van der Westhuizen to tell him he loves him

01:41
4
hillary barry, bill english and donald trump

Watch: Kiwis 'ought to know what you said' to Trump on immigration ban - Hilary Barry presses cagey Bill English

00:28
5
Umpire Arnaud Gabas, of France, holds his face after being hit by a ball during first-round Davis Cup tennis match action between Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Britain's Kyle Edmund

Watch: Angry Davis Cup tennis star gets massive fine for smashing ball straight into umpire's eye

01:06

Teachers 'aren't nutritionists' - kindy's note scolding parent over chocolate slice in lunchbox is overkill

The note also raised the ire of TVNZ newsreader Daniel Faitaua.

01:44
In the emotional reunion before his passing, Lomu meets van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up.

Flashback: Brothers in illness - Jonah Lomu visits Joost van der Westhuizen to tell him he loves him

In the emotional reunion, Lomu met van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up. The Springbok great passed away overnight after a battle with motor neuron disease.

01:41
hillary barry, bill english and donald trump

Watch: Kiwis 'ought to know what you said' to Trump on immigration ban - Hilary Barry presses cagey Bill English

The PM didn't reveal exactly what he said to President Trump over the ban.

00:27
Remember the moment when the legendary Springboks half-back helped break New Zealand hearts and brought a divided South Africa together.

Flashback: Joost van der Westhuizen throws crucial pass for match-winning drop kick in THAT infamous 95 World Cup final

Remember the moment when the legendary Springboks half-back helped break New Zealand hearts.

01:19
Bryce Edwards says NZ has a problem with youth engagement in politics but cautions the Green Party’s fresh faced approach.

'I just don't think we want a parliament full of 20 and 30 year olds' - political commentator on fresher-faced Green Party

Bryce Edwards said government needs diversity.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ