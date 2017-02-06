Watch: How high-flying Gaga faked the biggest moment of the Super Bowl halftime show

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl half-time show is already being hailed as one of the greatest and most perfectly executed 13-minute performances in Super Bowl history.

But Gaga's death-defying stunts, mixed with a medley of her biggest pop hits and unwavering patriotism weren't as they seemed, with amateur video later suggesting her most jaw-dropping moment was pre-recorded.

What viewers at home saw was the popstar opening the show atop Houston's NRG stadium, starting with a line from the pledge of allegiance while the sky behind her lit up with hundreds of Intel drones forming the American flag.

Then, she leapt from the rooftop and apparently dropped nearly 80 metres to the field below.

But new reports suggest the show's opening was pre-recorded back in January, and the stunning leap filmed in advance, TMZ reports.

A video obtained by TMZ, from an audience member, shows the stadium before the camera picks up Gaga's fall, where she is actually just stationary on wires and seems to be waiting for her cue once the vision of her fall has aired.

"Lady Gaga also was on the roof when this was filmed, and from a logistics and creative perspective, it's a bit hard for her to go from the roof all the way down to the floor of the stadium." Intel Drones general manager, Natalie Cheung told USA Today.