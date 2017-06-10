Watch: High-altitude balloon captures screaming jet airliner fly-by at 750kmh

 

A stationary weather balloon has captured incredible footage of an airliner flying past at nearly 750kmh.

A GoPro was attached to a weather balloon over New York when a Delta Airlines A319 came past at incredible speed.
Source: OLHZN High Altitude Balloons

The balloon was floating about 37,000 feet above Newark, New York when a Delta Airlines flight came screaming past on its way from Boston to Detroit.

The GoPro attached to the balloon captured the raw power of the Airbus A319's twin turbofan engines.

The video was published online by Overlook Horizon - a high-altitude weather balloon company from the US.

