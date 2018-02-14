Watch:'Hey!' - Prince Harry's hand nipped by pony, Meghan thinks it's brilliant

Source:Associated Press
Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle are continuing their pre-wedding tour of Britain with a trip to Scotland.
Hundreds of well-wishers greeted the couple today in a cold and windy Edinburgh.
After a trip to Edinburgh Castle, one of Scotland's most famous landmarks, the couple met founders and staff at the Social Bite cafe, a social enterprise which offers work to those without their own living accomodation.
As they were shown around the kitchen, the couple shared their enthusiasm for cheese and ham toasties, while Harry veered off-topic to question a French member of staff which country she is supporting in the ongoing Six Nations rugby championship.
Leaving the cafe, the fashionable Markle wore a tartan coat by Burberry to honor the plaid for which Scotland is known.
It was the couple's fourth official engagement together as Harry introduces Markle to various parts of Britain.
They plan to meet members of the public and with various organizations involved in community work.
The American actress and Harry are set to marry at Windsor Castle on May 20 (1am NZDT).
