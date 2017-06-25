Watch: Heroic cop risks life and limb to save toddler gone walkabout in busy traffic

A heroic cop put his life on the line to save a toddler who wandered onto the middle of a busy road in China.

Video of the dramatic incident shows the two-year-old jumping off the front of a moped onto a busy highway in the Guizhou Province earlier this week.

The child then runs into the road, straight into the path of an oncoming black car.

Luckily a policeman witnesses the event and rushes into traffic, causing the approaching vehicle to slow down so the cop can snatch child up in his arms.

The brave officer then delivers the toddler back into the grateful arms of its caregiver, ensuring a happy ending to a potentially deadly incident.