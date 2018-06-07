Watch: Heroic Aussie police officers risk lives by bashing into burning car to save man

Two Queensland police officers who risked being caught up in a fiery explosion repeatedly bashed at the windscreen of a burning car to save the driver.



Senior Constable Kevin Mayo and Gympie Constable Jeremy Gardiol refused to give up on the 73-year-old man as flames took hold of his car after it rolled and came to rest on its side at Gympie yesterday morning.



"I think I hit that thing at least at 30 times before I got that first hole in. It seemed like an eternity," Sen Const Mayo told the Nine Network today after footage of their heroic actions surfaced.

The man was taken to hospital with minor head injuries.

Constable Gardiol described the hazardous situation the officers were faced with at the scene.

"When you're confronted with that situation, the first thing you think is you just have to get him out," Const Gardiol said.

"We could see an elderly man trapped inside who was distressed because he wasn't able to extricate himself.