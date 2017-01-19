Watch: Hero wades into chest-deep floodwaters to rescue driver from stranded bus

Dramatic video has emerged of the moment a man waded into rising floodwaters in Houston, Texas and rescued a driver from a stranded bus.

Fierce storms saw 15 centimetres of rain fall in the city, stranding vehicles and closing roads.

ABC news posted video of social media showing the man, Carlos Castellanos, wading into chest-deep water on a flooded road at night, to the bus.

He slowly pulls the driver out and and carries him across through the floodwaters to safety.