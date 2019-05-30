Watch: Hero police officer plucks two-year-old girl from path of truck in US

A police sergeant in the US is being credited with saving a two-year-old girl's life by snatching her from the path of an oncoming dump truck.

Sergeant Joe Richards was on patrol in northern Michigan's Alcona County when he saw the girl in the roadway.

Dashcam video shows Mr Richards rushing over to the child and scooping her up.

Police say the truck driver slammed on the brakes while trying to avoid hitting her.

The girl's mother, who lives nearby, told state police she had briefly lost sight of her.