Watch: Hero police dog saves partner's life, taking bullet for him after offender robs bar and carjacks woman

A police dog in the US is being hailed a hero after taking a bullet meant for his partner.

Hero pup Casper is on the mend after undergoing surgery to his hip.
Source: Facebook/Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

The Palm Beach Post in Florida reported a man robbed a bar and carjacked a woman before firing shots at a police officer last Friday. 

Police were called after the incidents and pursued the offender's car.

However, it flipped and crashed into a fence and the robber began shooting at the officers, hitting Casper instead.

A witness said the offender had earlier told the bartender, "This is a robbery, not a homicide", before taking hundreds of dollars.

He went on to carjack a woman and was then fatally shot 12-hours after the bar robbery.  

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office posted a video on Facebook of Casper yesterday being released from the vet after being shot in the hip. 

A vet at the clinic said the bullet had not hit any internal organs and "he's walking fairly well, all things considered".

"We're just happy that this was not a significant trauma and thankful he's done well and appreciative for all that he does for the County."

The clip said Casper is a bomb,  SWAT and patrol dog and has been used to protected US presidents in the past. 

