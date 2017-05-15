Watch: Hero police dog saves partner's life, taking bullet for him after offender robs bar and carjacks woman

Source:
A police dog in the US is being hailed a hero after taking a bullet meant for his partner.
The Palm Beach Post in Florida reported a man robbed a bar and carjacked a woman before firing shots at a police officer last Friday.
Police were called after the incidents and pursued the offender's car.
However, it flipped and crashed into a fence and the robber began shooting at the officers, hitting Casper instead.
A witness said the offender had earlier told the bartender, "This is a robbery, not a homicide", before taking hundreds of dollars.
He went on to carjack a woman and was then fatally shot 12-hours after the bar robbery.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office posted a video on Facebook of Casper yesterday being released from the vet after being shot in the hip.
A vet at the clinic said the bullet had not hit any internal organs and "he's walking fairly well, all things considered".
"We're just happy that this was not a significant trauma and thankful he's done well and appreciative for all that he does for the County."
The clip said Casper is a bomb, SWAT and patrol dog and has been used to protected US presidents in the past.
