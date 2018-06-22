Watch: 'Help reunite families as quickly as possible' - Melania Trump visits Texas facility for migrant children

Melania Trump is visiting two Texas facilities housing some of the more than 2,300 migrant children sent by the US government after their families entered the country illegally.

The first lady's visit to Upbring New Hope Children's Center today comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order halting the practice of separating families.

However, his policy of criminally prosecuting illegal border-crossers remains.

Mrs Trump, whose focus is on children, may have helped encourage her husband to act.

The first lady said earlier through her spokeswoman that she "hates" to see families separated at the border.