Watch: Helicopter footage reveals devastating scale of NSW wildfires

Australia's most populous state was paralysed by "catastrophic" fire conditions yesteerday amid extreme temperatures, while one person died as wildfires also ravaged the country's southeast.

Near the town of Bilpin, large fires raged above treetops and approached properties in the Blue Mountains World Heritage area.

Areas in New South Wales state had been forecast to hit 47 degrees Celsius (115 Fahrenheit) yesterday before a cooling change was expected to move through the region.

But authorities warned that strong winds could push fires in dangerous new directions.

New South Wales is in a seven-day state of emergency as around 2,000 firefighters battle 100 wildfires.

Two firefighters died on Thursday battling blazes southwest of Sydney while authorities confirmed on Saturday that one person died as a wildfire ravaged the Adelaide Hills on Friday.

The annual Australian fire season, which peaks during the Southern Hemisphere summer, started early after an unusually warm and dry winter.