Watch: The heart-wrenching moment a US mother realises she left her infant in boiling car

Police body cam footage has captured the dramatic moment a US mum realised she had left her eight-month-old infant in her car in a Florida car park.

The baby was rescued from the car by a passerby, who initially thought the child was a doll, after opening the unlocked door and called 911 for help in Orange County around 3.15pm yesterday, Seven News reports.

"The temperature was 93 degrees (34 degrees Celsius), the windows were up and that child was in the car seat with no air conditioning," Volusia County Sheriff Michael Chitwood said.

The boy's mum, Meagan Burgess, arrived back at her vehicle 24 minutes after the call was made.