Watch: The heart-warming moment a grandfather finds out he's soon to be a great-grandfather

A grandfather's priceless reaction to being told he is soon to become a great-grandfather was captured on video, and his reaction is beautiful.

His wife had died almost 10 years earlier, and something had been missing from the family.
Source: Facebook: Love What Matters. Bianca Rollo

Bianca Rollo of Ontario, Canada posted the video to the Facebook page 'Love What Matters' of her telling her 85-year-old grandfather via t-shirt she was pregnant. 

"I was very excited to share the news that my husband and I were expecting," she wrote on the post.

Her grandfather loved t-shirts, so Ms Rollo decided to make one that said, 'GREAT GRANDPA to be...December 2017'.

In the clip, he goes silent after reading the text on the t-shirt, then looks over to his granddaughter with his mouth hanging open. 

"Really? Oh Christ you're kidding me," he says, weeping. 

Ms Rollo said her grandmother died in 2008, "and over the last few years something has been missing in our family".

"Even though I know nothing will replace her, it makes me so happy to be able to bring new life into our family."

The baby is due in December. 

