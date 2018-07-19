Watch: The heart-stopping moment a toddler almost gets hit by a car on busy Melbourne road

An Australian toddler has come dangerously close to being hit by a car after wandering out into the middle of busy traffic in Melbourne's south-east.

Dash cam footage captured the moment an off-duty police officer slowed down to avoid pillows falling off a ute when a child stepped in front of him in Rowville, 7News reports.

Lewis Jordan described the moment as "divine intervention".

"Those pillows falling off the truck, causing me to slow down - if they hadn't fallen off, I would've hit him at 80 km/h and it would have been a fatal for sure."

Motorists stopped and called the police. and the two-year-old's relatives were found in a nearby home.

His parents were nowhere to be seen at the time of the incident.