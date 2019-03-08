Watch the heart-stopping moment a giant crocodile lunges out of pond towards handler

A reptile expert nearly become lunch for a hungry crocodile, and he is using the experience to warm others to use common sense when swimming in Australia's far north.

Matt Wright was filmed near a green pond, where he knew Bullo the croc was lurking.

Tempting him with dead bat, Bullo launched from the water towards Mr Wight, who leaps back in shock.

“Bullo displaying just how fast these creatures can launch out of the water when they really want something,” Mr Wright wrote on Instagram.

“Remember to only swim in the publicly open waterholes around the [Northern] Territory and stay aware around all bodies of water.