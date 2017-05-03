Watch: Heart-melting moment family rescued from flooded truck meets hero who saved baby's life

Over 16 million people have watched a cell phone video which shows the moment complete strangers saved a little girl and her baby brother from a flooded truck in Canton, Texas.

The video was taken after tornadoes coupled with severe weather hit the area on Sunday.

Phillip and Emily Ocheltree were caught in the storm while trying to find shelter when their truck was washed off the road flipping on its roof.

"It was just black. We couldn't see anything, and I was just trying to find my babies," Mr Ocheltree told KHOU 11 News.

The husband and wife frantically tried to free their four-month-old son and 18-month-old daughter when they noticed a group of strangers had arrived and were working on saving the trapped family.

"I just told them to get my babies I'll find a way out," Ms Ocheltree said.

The children were quickly freed from the truck and Jamie Martinez, a former fighter in Guatemala immediately began applying CPR.

Thanks to the quick actions of the brave rescuers the whole family survived.

"I just want to hug those people who helped us," Ms Ocheltree said.

She got the chance when Martinez surprised them on camera during an interview with K HOU 11 News. Both the Ocheltree's embraced the stranger, tears flowing as they thanked him for his bravery, they hope to one day meet all the other rescuers too.