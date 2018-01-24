Watch: 'He’s going to ram us' - cop car smashed in alleged rampage by man with kids in his car

A North Queensland man is in custody charged with 23 offences after a dramatic police chase during which he allegedly rammed a police car at a petrol station and drew guns, all with three children in his car.

Queensland Police video shows the chase through the petrol station in Townsville early yesterday, with officers yelling "hands out the window", "he’s got kids in the car" and "he’s going to ram us".

9News reports police first intercepted the car about 2am yesterday after seeing it travelling down the wrong side of the road.

About an hour later a member of the public called police to report a vehicle driving the wrong way on the Bruce Highway.

When police arrived, the 36-year-old, with his car parked on a footpath, is understood to have sped off, despite having a flat tyre.

Police were able to get him out of the car after their car was rammed at the petrol station, and his vehicle also damaged.