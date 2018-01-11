Watch: 'He hasn't asked me yet!' – Prince William jokes that he might not be Harry's best man at royal wedding

Britain's Prince William has today joked that his brother, Prince Harry, has yet to ask him to be his best man at his wedding to Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Cambridge spoke about the upcoming royal nuptials during a visit to a London charity which has launched a "Best Man Project" as part of their campaign to prevent male suicide.

He also laughed when it was pointed out by former England and Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand that the 19 May wedding would clash with the FA Cup football final that is taking place on the same day.

William also spoke of the special bond between him and his brother, saying the death of their mother, Princess Diana, had brought him and Prince Harry closer.

"Losing our mother at a young age has helped us sort of travel through that difficult patch together," the prince said.