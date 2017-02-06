Watch: 'He was going for us' - intense moment leopard charges at BBC crew

A pumped-up leopard charged at a BBC film crew in Botswana after dogs "deliberately" wound up the animal.

Actor David Tennant narrated the incident that occurred while two camera operators were filming for Spy In The Wild, recording a leopard take cover in a nearby tree.

Tennant said the leopard was angry after dogs "deliberately" wound it up.

"The leopard is left pumped-up with aggression, his shift focuses to the crew stuck in the back of the truck," he said.

Neither of the men were sitting in the driver's seat of the vehicle when the leopard, without warning, jumped running towards them.