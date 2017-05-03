Watch: 'He fell in the pond, almost drowned, I got him out' - Cop saves four-year-old with autism

A police officer looking for suspects involved in a fight saw a four-year-old boy with autism fall into a pond and saved his life in the US state of Kansas.

The whole incident in the city of Topkea on Sunday local time was caught on officer Aaron Bulmer's bodycam and the Topeka Police Department released the video yesterday.

The police say Officer Bulmer was patrolling streets in the area late morning trying to find people involved in an altercation in the area when he saw the four-year-old boy walking towards the pond at the Central Park Community Centre.

The officer was getting out of his car to speak to the child when the boy fell into the pond.

The officer immediately jumped into the pond after the child and was able to pull him to safety.

The video shows the boy's head above the water and he cries when the officer takes hold of him.

Officer Bulmer calls out to a man on the bank: "I need some help, call 999 for me."

He passes the boy to the man and talks to emergency services, saying: "He fell in the pond, almost drowned, I got him out."

The police department says boy was taken to hospital for medical evaluation, while a parent who had already been out looking for him was located in the area and reunited.

The police say the child was later identified as being diagnosed with autism, a neurological disorder that affects information processing.

"Many times children with autism are drawn to water as was displayed in this case," the police said in a release.