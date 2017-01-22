Watch: 'I have thought a lot about blowing up the White House' - riled up Madonna speaks at Women's March protest

Madonna says it took "this horrific moment" of Donald Trump's inauguration as president to wake up the United States.

The pop singer used several obscenities during a speech at the Women's March on Washington to emphasize her opposition to Trump.

"Yes I'm angry, yes I am outraged, yes I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House," she said.

"But I know that this won't change anything, we cannot fall into despair."

Her comments were carried live on cable television.



She says today's march means "that we are far from the end" and it is the start of a revolution to fight for the right to be free and equal.