Watch: Haunting drone footage captures smoke billowing from war-torn Iraqi city of Mosul

Source:

Associated Press

Drone footage from Iraq shows columns of black smoke rising over parts of Mosul's old city

The footage shows the destruction inside Mosul's old city as Iraqi forces battle ISIS.
Source: Associated Press

ISIS militants have been pushed back against the river after a gruelling eight month campaign by Iraqi security forces.

Iraqi forces launched an operation to retake the Old City neighbourhood in mid-June and after a dawn push last Thursday, they retook the area around the al-Nuri Mosque, which the militants had blown up just a few days earlier.

After days of fierce battles, Iraqi military officers say ISIS now controls just over one square kilometre in all.

Middle East

01:45
Troops and police are now closing in from three sides on the militants.

Iraqi and US forces on the verge of taking back ISIS stronghold of Mosul
02:22
Commanders say they are confident a final victory in the war-torn town is now in sight.

Iraqi forces drive ISIS fighters from hospital compound in Mosul

