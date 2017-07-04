Watch: Haunting drone footage captures smoke billowing from war-torn Iraqi city of Mosul

Source:Associated Press
Drone footage from Iraq shows columns of black smoke rising over parts of Mosul's old city
ISIS militants have been pushed back against the river after a gruelling eight month campaign by Iraqi security forces.
Iraqi forces launched an operation to retake the Old City neighbourhood in mid-June and after a dawn push last Thursday, they retook the area around the al-Nuri Mosque, which the militants had blown up just a few days earlier.
After days of fierce battles, Iraqi military officers say ISIS now controls just over one square kilometre in all.
