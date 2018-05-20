Watch: Harry & Meghan can’t hide their love as they take a royal carriage ride through Windsor, waving to over 100,000 adoring fans

After a first kiss as newly-weds on the steps of St George's Chapel, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex, set out on the horse-drawn Ascot Landau carriage, through the streets of Windsor, delighting the tens of thousands of well-wishers.

It was the final public act of an utterly unforgettable wedding, thanking the same crowd of visitors and town locals who only moments earlier had roared with approval at that first kiss.

The couple were able to grow visibly more relaxed and couldn't take their eyes off each for long stretches of the ride, as they enjoyed their first moments together as man and wife.