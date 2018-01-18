 

Watch the harrowing moment a 46 tonne truck rolls on the Gold Coast - 'Where'd my legs go?'

Dash cam footage captured the harrowing moment a Queensland driver was knocked unconscious and left hanging inside the cab of his truck when the vehicle flipped on a Gold Coast roundabout.

The driver was knocked unconscious and thought his lower body was gone when he woke up.
Source: Nine

Steve Spencer was driving the 46 tonne truck, which was carrying a load of rocks, when it overturned on a roundabout, reported by 9 News. 

Mr Spencer slipped out of his seat and his ankle was caught in his seatbelt, which left him dangling unconscious mid-air.

He told 9 News when he woke up, he feared his legs had been severed in the accident as he was unable to feel them.

"It was so slow to start with and when it got to the cab it was like a rocket, it flipped me straight over," he said.

"I was asking the paramedics if they could check my feet and legs to make sure they were still there."

Mr Spencer was pulled to safety with only minor injuries, but lost a small piece of his ear. 

"That's been stitched back together. I've got a cut across the back of the head," he added.

