Watch: Happy hippy explains latest Hawaii volcano eruption with expressive sounds and gestures - 'I can feel it in my body'

A new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations today as residents braced for an expected eruption from the Kilauea volcano.

The Hawaii County Civil Defence issued an alert after the fissure was discovered along a road west of a major highway on the Big Island.

Local resident Richard Schott gave an amusingly descriptive outline of recent events.

"The explosion is (making explosion sounds and gestures with hands) and things moving and the bigger explosions I've actually seen rocks fly over the tree line and I can feel it in my body," Mr Schott said before riding off on his motorcycle.

Residents on that road were told to evacuate, and two nearby community centres were serving as shelters for people and pets.

Popping, exploding and sloshing sounds could be heard from the fissure as far as 1400 metres away.