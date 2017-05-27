Watch: Handshakes, pushing and Melania - body language expert analyses President Trump's first trip abroad

The alpha-male handshake. The deadpan reaction from NATO leaders. The presidential push to the front of the pack.

Even if Donald Trump hasn't done a lot of public speaking during his big trip abroad, the body language of the president and those around him has spoken volumes.

Day after day, with no presidential press conferences on the schedule, Trump watchers have instead parsed the president's movements, and taken away messages that are at times painfully obvious, at times puzzling.

At the NATO group shot on Thursday Trump's move to get to the front of the pack again caused double-takes.

The president pushed himself past Montenegro's prime minister, Dusko Markovic, to get to the front of the group as the NATO leaders walked inside the alliance's new headquarters building.

Markovic gave a tense smile, and later called it a "harmless situation."

But plenty of people in the Balkans were not amused.

"It seems Donald Trump did not want that anyone overshadows his presence at the summit," said the Montenegro newspaper Vijesti.

Asked about the incident, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said he hadn't seen the encounter but noted that places were assigned for the group photo.

Earlier, Trump and new French President Emmanuel Macron had engaged in a power hand shake that came across as a meeting of alpha males when they met for the first time over lunch at the US ambassador's residence in Brussels.

After some friendly chatter, the two gripped each other's hands so tightly before the cameras that their jaws seemed to clench.

It looked like Trump was ready to pull away first but Macron wasn't quite ready to disengage.

"They're presenting themselves as equals," said body language expert Lillian Glass. "They're both alphas."

A different kind of hand-clasping — or lack thereof — also sparked chatter during the trip.

Two days in a row, the president and first lady Melania Trump failed to connect when Trump reached out to grab his wife's hand — interactions that were replayed in slow-motion and endlessly dissected online.

At a red-carpet welcome in Israel, Trump reached out to grab his wife's hand but she appeared to slap his hand away.

A day later, in Rome, Trump seemed to reach for the first lady's hand just as she reached up to brush her hair aside.

On Thursday, the two did hold hands as they made their way down the stairs of Air Force One on another stop in their itinerary.

Glass said the interactions left people wondering: "What is that going on in that relationship?"

For diplomats, body language can be especially important.

Trump's ambassador to Israel, Ron Dermer, is probably wishing he'd had a better poker face during the president's Jerusalem stop.