Watch: Handcuffed Australian bikie gang member lashes out at police at Sydney airport

AAP

Two brothers are due to face a Sydney court following a massive seizure of $A2.75 million in cash, 13 firearms and illicit drugs, with one of the alleged bikies nabbed at Sydney Airport as he returned to Australia.

A 34-year-old man was arrested in dramatic scenes at the airport as he arrived from New Zealand yesterday, with the handcuffed man lashing out at police as he was led through the building.

He was arrested at on arrival from Auckland faces drug and firearms charges.
Source: NSW Police

His arrest came after a raid the previous day at a storage facility at inner- city Waterloo, where officers from Strike Force Raptor and the Drug and Firearms Squad allegedly seized the huge sum of cash, drugs and firearms, including five sub-machine guns and two semi-automatic pistols.

The man's younger brother, aged 32, was arrested by tactical police during a vehicle stop near the airport yesterday afternoon.

The brothers are behind bars and due to face Sutherland Local Court today facing a slew of charges.

Police executed a search warrant at a home unit at Homebush, where they seized items relevant to the ongoing investigation.

