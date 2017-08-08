Watch: Who is this guy? Jogger who pushed woman into London bus still on the loose as new image released

British police have released a new CCTV image of the Putney Bridge jogger who appeared to push a woman into the path of an oncoming double decker bus.

The woman was shoved onto the road as she walking across the London bridge at around 7:40 in the morning local time on May 5 but survived after the bus driver managed to swerve out of the way.

The action caused global outrage when footage of the incident was released to find the jogger but Scotland Yard have yet to discover the culprit.

Metropolitan Police have now released a CCTV photograph captured by the bus that swerved to avoid the victim in hopes of new leads.

The Met Police have released a CCTV still that was captured on the London bus which narrowly avoided the woman. Source: Metropolitan Police

He is described as a white man, aged in his 30s, with brown eyes and short brown hair.