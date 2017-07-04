Watch: Group of wild monkey's chase family off their turf in Florida park

In a scene that could have been straight out of a Planet of the Apes film, a young boy and his family have been chased out of a Florida park by a group of irate wild monkeys.

A video of the incident, that took place on June 29, has quickly gone viral after being posted on Youtube yesterday.

The footage starts out with a gleeful young boy amazed at finding a group of wild monkey's in Florida's Silver Springs State Park.

Things quickly take a turn for the worse though, as the group of Rhesus macaque monkey's clearly aren't impressed with the intruders, and begin growling and hissing at them.

The young boy then screams "the monkeys are attacking! Run! Run!" as an older man and woman flee the pack of disgruntled simians.

Having made their escape the boy then exclaims breathlessly "this is the craziest thing that’s ever happened to me, this is insane!"

According to the Orlando Sentinel the wild Rhesus macaque monkey's have lived in the state park for more than 75 years.