Watch: Gross! Sir Patrick Stewart drinks champagne from F1 driver's WORN shoe in bizarre celebration

Sir Patrick Stewart proved he was up for a challenge by drinking champagne out of the worn shoes of Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.
Sir Patrick was in Montreal filming and was a guest of Mercedes at the Canadian Grand Prix, and was on the podium when the crowd began to urge Ricciardo to take off his shoe for a his well-known signature celebration - the "shoey".
He told Sir Patrick "there's something I have to do" and pulled off his shoe to fill with champagne.
He filled the vessel (of sorts) and finished it without a hitch, to the applause of the crowd, and laughter of Sir Patrick.
Ricciardo then jokingly took off his other shoe and offered it to the Star Trek actor, who surprised everyone when he shouted "cheers!" and downed the wine, spilling much of it down his front.
