Watch: Gross! Sir Patrick Stewart drinks champagne from F1 driver's WORN shoe in bizarre celebration

Sir Patrick Stewart proved he was up for a challenge by drinking champagne out of the worn shoes of Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

Sir Patrick was in Montreal filming and was a guest of Mercedes at the Canadian Grand Prix, and was on the podium when the crowd began to urge Ricciardo to take off his shoe for a his well-known signature celebration - the "shoey".

He told Sir Patrick "there's something I have to do" and pulled off his shoe to fill with champagne.

He filled the vessel (of sorts) and finished it without a hitch, to the applause of the crowd, and laughter of Sir Patrick.