Watch: Greek reporter terrorised by wild pig while live on TV - 'I can't sit still because it is biting me'

A pig crashed a live TV report from a Greek journalist, providing a moment of distraction during the serious business of covering the news.

Lazos Mantikos of Antenna TV was covering flooding from the town of Kineta, when a live cross with studio presenters took a wild turn.

A huge pig started chasing and trying to bite him.

"We have an issue here," he shouted. 

"There is a pig here and he has been chasing us all day.

"I can't sit still because it is biting me."

His plight received little sympathy from his colleagues, who failed to hide their amusement at Mantikos' situation. 

Lazos Mantikos said he’d been harassed by the pig all day, as he covered a flood for Antenna TV. Source: Reuters
