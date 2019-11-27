Watch: Greek reporter terrorised by wild pig while live on TV - 'I can't sit still because it is biting me'

A pig crashed a live TV report from a Greek journalist, providing a moment of distraction during the serious business of covering the news.

Lazos Mantikos of Antenna TV was covering flooding from the town of Kineta, when a live cross with studio presenters took a wild turn.

A huge pig started chasing and trying to bite him.

"We have an issue here," he shouted.

"There is a pig here and he has been chasing us all day.

"I can't sit still because it is biting me."