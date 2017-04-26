 

Watch: Great white shark tears 'chunks' off humpback whale carcass being towed out to sea

A great white shark has taken opportunity to feast on the carcass of a 17 metre long humpback whale while the mammal was being towed out to sea, "tearing chunks" off the whale in California Waters.

The pregnant shark was captured sinking its teeth into the whale off the coast of southern California.
The moment rarely caught on camera was filmed by shark tagger Keith Poe who captured the shark sinking its teeth into the whale, taking breaks between bites. 

The video has been viewed over 88,000 times on Facebook. 

'Scarlett' the whale was well-known in Newport due to her successful escape from fishing gear last year after she became entangled in fishing gear for six weeks which was wrapped around her pectoral fin and her mouth, according to the Orange Country Register. 

The whale was found dead on Friday, about three kilometres off Newport Beach and had to be towed away from the beach. 

"As she was eating the whale, it was ridiculous how big she got. She was swimming upside-down, just swimming around like she was very happy and satisfied," Mr Poe told the Orange Country Register.

"You got to have sympathy for them, but at this point, we’re focusing on the task before us and we were just blown away on the impressive presence of such a large predator."

Mr Poe believed the shark was pregnant, saying, "she looked like she was here to give birth - she was very large in her girth."

