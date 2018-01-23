 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: 'Granny, she knew right at the beginning' - Princess Eugenie says the Queen 'very happy' about engagement

share

Source:

Associated Press

Princess Eugenie and her fiance Jack Brooksbank are talking about their royal engagement.

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson will marry Jack Brooksbank later this year.
Source: Associated Press

The couple gave an interview on Monday to BBC - The One Show where Brooksbank, a brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila, said he found an engagement ring that reminded him of Eugenie.

"I found a ring in a jewellers and then proposed to Eugenie without it and came back and we designed a ring or designed the diamonds around this Padparadscha Sapphire," he said. 

"And what's amazing about it is it changes colour, why I loved it so much, is because it changes colour from every different angle that you look at it, which is what I think of Eugenie - that she changes colour and it's just so amazing and we thought that was an amazing sign."

The couple says the Queen is excited about the news.

"Granny she knew right at the beginning, she was one of the very few people at the beginning and we left her this weekend and had a lovely time and she was very happy, as was my grandfather," Princess Eugenie said.

Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, will marrry Brooksbank in the fall.

Eugenie will marry Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in spring.
Source: Breakfast

The palace said that the wedding will take place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. Prince Harry and his American fiance Meghan Markle will marry at the same chapel in May.

The 27-year-old Eugenie was the second child born to Andrew and Ferguson.

Eugenie is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and is eighth in line to the throne.

Related

UK and Europe

Royalty

00:26
The pair will tie the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor later this year.

Princess Eugenie announces her engagement to partner Jack Brockbank

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Thunderstorm over Napier.

Ominous images show severe thunderstorms hitting Napier with warnings now issued for Auckland

00:43
2
Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

Watch: 'Lazy, dumb, government' – Bill English slams Labour's decision to abolish the Better Public Service targets

3
According to a Government report, petrol prices across the country may not be reasonable.

High sulphur petrol batches damage Auckland vehicles

00:26
4
The pair will tie the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor later this year.

Another royal engagement! Princess Eugenie to wed just months after Prince Harry

5

Mongrel Mob gang patches bought by Kiwi customers via Chinese website

03:12
Eugenie will marry Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in spring.

Latest on Princess Eugenie’s royal engagement from 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid

Eugenie will marry Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in spring.

Jacinda Ardern said the law which will allow a seismic blasting ship in the Taranaki Basin to search for oil is being reassessed.

Watch as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks about major mental health review

The establishment of the review is a major plank of the new Government's first 100 day plan.


00:43
Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

Watch: 'Lazy, dumb, government' – Bill English slams Labour's decision to abolish the Better Public Service targets

Jacinda Ardern has announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

01:35
The former Shortland St actor was sentenced over six counts of indecent assault.

'Brutal learning curve' - convicted Rene Naufahu 'relieved' indecent assault prosecution over

Earlier today the 47-year-old actor was sentenced to one year of home detention for six counts of indecent assault.

00:30
The fire is under control, but came very close to the aluminium smelter at Bluff.

Watch: Aerial footage shows scale of large Tiwai Point blaze and how close it came to smelter, power pylons

The fire is relatively contained and is now a low threat to power lines.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 