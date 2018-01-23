Watch: 'Granny, she knew right at the beginning' - Princess Eugenie says the Queen 'very happy' about engagement

Princess Eugenie and her fiance Jack Brooksbank are talking about their royal engagement.

The couple gave an interview on Monday to BBC - The One Show where Brooksbank, a brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila, said he found an engagement ring that reminded him of Eugenie.

"I found a ring in a jewellers and then proposed to Eugenie without it and came back and we designed a ring or designed the diamonds around this Padparadscha Sapphire," he said.

"And what's amazing about it is it changes colour, why I loved it so much, is because it changes colour from every different angle that you look at it, which is what I think of Eugenie - that she changes colour and it's just so amazing and we thought that was an amazing sign."

The couple says the Queen is excited about the news.

"Granny she knew right at the beginning, she was one of the very few people at the beginning and we left her this weekend and had a lovely time and she was very happy, as was my grandfather," Princess Eugenie said.

Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, will marrry Brooksbank in the fall.

The palace said that the wedding will take place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. Prince Harry and his American fiance Meghan Markle will marry at the same chapel in May.

The 27-year-old Eugenie was the second child born to Andrew and Ferguson.