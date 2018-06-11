Watch: Grandmother hails family pit bull as a 'hero' for staying with two-year-old autistic girl who went missing

The family of a toddler who was found after being missing for nearly two days are hailing their pit bull Penny as a hero, after the devoted dog was believed to have stayed by the autistic two-year-old girl's side during her disappearance.

Charlee Campbell was reported missing from her grandmother’s house in Lebanon Junction, Kentucky on Thursday around 10am.

Volunteers and emergency services then scoured the area to no avail before a neighbour spotted her 36 hours later.

Charlee's grandmother Beth Campbell, who she lives with, credits the survival of her granddaughter to the family dog pit bull Penny who went missing at the same time as the two-year-old.

"This is our hero right here," Ms Campbell said as she petted her pooch who she believes stayed by Charlee's side the entire time she was missing.

"When my dog didn't come home, and my baby wasn't home, she was not going to leave that baby until she got here."