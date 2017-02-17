 

World


Watch: Good save! Quick-thinking worker catches toddler with one hand as he topples off counter

A worker at an indoor skydiving centre in Texas put his deft catching skills to use, saving a toddler from a fall off a counter with a brilliant one-handed catch.

It happened in Houston but it seems Jesse "Tex" Leos's catching skills may have been honed by his time playing football in Geelong, Australia.
CCTV video of the incident at Houston's iFly centre shows the young boy's father putting him on the counter and talking to a woman standing behind him at the same time.

The boy trips backwards and over the back edge of the counter where employee Jesse "Tex" Leos is pointing out something in the shop to the father and woman.

Mr Leos quickly switches tasks to grab the boy with his left hand then the right and hands him, uninjured, back to his dad.

Australia's 9 News reports Mr Leos's catching skills may have been honed by his time playing football in the Victorian city of Geelong when he lived in Barwon Heads.

Mr Leos's fist pumping and victory dance after his clever catch has been praised online, with some viewers of the video commenting on his "camera awareness".

