Watch: 'The good news of the year' – Australian police talk Thai cave rescue

Australian Federal Police (AFP) officials have confirmed the details of the rescue operation of 12 boys and their 25 year-old football coach from a flooded cave in Thailand this morning.
Australian personnel took part in the operations, supporting Thai emergency services.
Seven divers and a support crew of 10 were sent to the region of Chiang Rai to help with the rescue mission.
The Asia manager of the AFP, Glen McEwen, said in a news conference that "returning the Wild Boars soccer team safely into the arms of their loved ones is the good news of the year."
