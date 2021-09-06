Watch: Godfather explodes in raw emotion after missing NSW three-year-old found

Emotional family members rejoiced on Monday after being reunited with their three-year-old boy AJ, who had been missing from their NSW property since Friday.

In the moments after his return, godfather Alan Hashem was left nearly speechless as joy overwhelmed him.

"We’re copping so much criticism for not showing emotion, do you know the hell we’ve been going through?" he told Nine News.

Anthony "AJ" Elfalak, who has autism and is non-verbal, went missing from his family's rural property at Putty about 11.45am on Friday.

Hashem was at the property when the boy went missing and says he saw an old white van driving away from the location.



He said the family believed the boy has been abducted.

"Without a doubt. Without a doubt," he told the Nine Network on Monday.

Anthony ‘AJ’ Elfalak. Source: NSW Police.

"For the simple reason he is on the spectrum of autism but he is always quite afraid and attached to his mum hence why his mum couldn't have him by her side when she's cooking, he is with his brothers.

"He's never wandered," he said.

NSW Police Superintendent Tracy Chapman said over the weekend more than 130 people were involved in the search of the property and volunteers are helping police on foot and on dirt bikes.

Divers also searched and drained a large dam on the property.