Watch: 'Go buy Ivanka's stuff' - Trump aide Kellyanne Conway 'counselled' after pushing Ivanka's clothing line on live TV

A top aide to President Donald Trump has been told to keep her mouth shut after she endorsed his daughter's clothing brand on live TV, urging people to "go buy Ivanka's stuff".

During an interview this morning with Fox & Friends, Kellyanne Conway discussed Nordstorm's decision to drop Ivanka's jewellery and fashion line.

She promoted the line named after Ivanka Trump, saying she is "going to get some of her stuff today".

"I own some of it. I fully, I'm gonna just give a free commercial here. Go buy it today everybody. You can find it online."

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says Ms Conway has been "counselled, and that's all we're going to say".

She made the comments a day after President Trump tweeted in support of his daughter and attacked Nordstorm for dropping his daughter's fashion line.