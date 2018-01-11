Watch: Gloomy suburban wasteland revealed in aftermath of devastating Californian mudslides

A mudslide has swept through coastal area northwest of Los Angeles following a storm.

Authorities in Santa Barbara County were still trying to reach new areas and dig into the destruction to find dead, injured or trapped people after a powerful mud flow swept away dozens of homes.

At least 13 people were confirmed dead on Tuesday, at least 25 were injured and at least 50 had to be rescued by helicopters.

Those numbers could increase when the search is deepened and expanded Wednesday, with a major search-and-rescue team arriving from nearby Los Angeles County and help from the Coast Guard and National Guard along with law enforcement.

Most deaths were believed to have occurred in Montecito, said Santa Barbara County spokesman David Villalobos.

The search for the missing - whose numbers are uncertain - continued on Tuesday night and were set to intensify on Wednesday, authorities said.

The wealthy enclave of about 9,000 people is home to such celebrities as Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe and Ellen DeGeneres.

Winfrey's home survived the storm and slides.